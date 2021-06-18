Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.89

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 15556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
The company has a market capitalization of $605.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
