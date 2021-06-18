Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.89

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 15556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $605.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.