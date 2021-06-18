Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,807 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $209.45 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

