Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,251. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

