Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGIG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OGIG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,758. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22.

