Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 2.03% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 42,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1,453.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,382,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.55. 7,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,504. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $115.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86.

