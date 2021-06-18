Cavalier Investments LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.89. 19,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

