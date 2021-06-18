Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 82,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 653,797 shares.The stock last traded at $116.19 and had previously closed at $117.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

