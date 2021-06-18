CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $87.33 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

