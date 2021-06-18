CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Up 4.1%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.39. 33,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,071,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

The firm has a market cap of $919.23 million, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 115,724 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 38.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 346,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 101,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 328,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.