Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Cap of $190.96 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $190.96 million and $26.90 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00721957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00082648 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars.

