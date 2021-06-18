Centaur (CNTR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $902,383.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $902,383.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00058571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.55 or 0.00724724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00083521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00042260 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

