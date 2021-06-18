Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Up 25.1% in May

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CNTG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,462. Centogene has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -2.15.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Centogene by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 202,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centogene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centogene by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centogene by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.