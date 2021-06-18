Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 845,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CRNT stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.90. 9,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,899. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.20 million, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.