Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after buying an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,003,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,837,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,242,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

