Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 709 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $97.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60.

