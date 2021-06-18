Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $166.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

