Cerity Partners LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08.

