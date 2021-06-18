Cerity Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSF. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of PSF opened at $30.42 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

