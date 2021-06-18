Chad M. Robins Sells 20,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.82. 712,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,073. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

