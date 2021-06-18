Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 13th total of 535,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Shares of CIAFF stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIAFF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

