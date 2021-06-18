ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.90 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $49.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

