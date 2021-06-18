Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.70 million-34.30 million.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
NYSE CMCM opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $328.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.
