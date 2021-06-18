Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.82% of Cheniere Energy worth $150,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $157,486,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $98,181,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

