Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 13th total of 883,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.19. 259,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.06. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $45.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,722 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 345,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after acquiring an additional 331,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

