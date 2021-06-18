Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given “Buy” Rating at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.15.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,874,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

