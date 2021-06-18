Chonk (CHONK) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.75 or 0.00183039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $83,318.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00061439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00770011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042400 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.