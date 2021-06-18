Christopher K. Kramer Sells 3,333 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $232.16 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Okta by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

