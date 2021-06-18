Chrono.tech Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $25.31 or 0.00067283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $17.97 million and $189,614.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00752984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

