CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,293 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $37.42 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.