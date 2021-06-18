CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.15 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 179,422 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 845,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 38.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,672,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,080,000 after acquiring an additional 746,235 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,796,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

ChampionX stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

