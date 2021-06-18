CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.51 Million in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 69,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $53,769,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $31,780,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after acquiring an additional 694,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after acquiring an additional 670,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 607,870 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.