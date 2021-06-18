CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 950 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares during the period. CVentures Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $390,649,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $30,642,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.04. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

