CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Northern Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Northern Trust by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Northern Trust stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

