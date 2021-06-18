CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 893 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of IRTC opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.