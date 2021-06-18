CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

