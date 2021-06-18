CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$26.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.11.
Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$15.68 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.81 and a twelve month high of C$25.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30.
In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
