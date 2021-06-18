CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.11.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$15.68 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.81 and a twelve month high of C$25.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.