CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 525 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $440.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $291.22 and a one year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

