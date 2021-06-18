CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 1,640 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $131.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $134.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.90.

