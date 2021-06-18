CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $120,000 Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 145.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 286,294 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MUX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $675.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

