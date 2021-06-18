CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $145,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSQ. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 271,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 994,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343,143 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

