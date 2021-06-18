CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,845 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02.

