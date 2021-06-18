CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,318 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after buying an additional 315,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,621,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,932,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

