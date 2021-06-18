Cipher Price Tops $0.0015 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. Cipher has a market cap of $113,072.29 and $95,695.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00183705 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.00624220 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

