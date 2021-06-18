Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,033.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 265,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 242,538 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 143,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $52.15. 696,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,880,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $219.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

