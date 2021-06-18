Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,242,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

