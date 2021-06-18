CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Holdings Boosted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 121.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $51.75 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.