Citigroup Inc. Buys 257,110 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BHP Group worth $175,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. 78,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,941. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

