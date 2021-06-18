Citigroup Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises makes up 0.4% of Citigroup Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 4.46% of Icahn Enterprises worth $605,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 221,749,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,235,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of IEP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.40 and a beta of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

