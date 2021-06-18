Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Masimo worth $71,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $121,292,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Masimo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Masimo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,737,000 after purchasing an additional 174,134 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in Masimo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Masimo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.64. 31,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,681. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.76.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

