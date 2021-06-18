Citigroup Inc. Has $133.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,229,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 4.70% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $133,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,097,244 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,366 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 275,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,895. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33.

